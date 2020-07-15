14,390 students to write KEAM exams in Kozhikode

As many as 14,390 students from Kozhikode district will appear for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) exams to be held on Thursday across the State for admission to professional courses.

A release said on Tuesday that the exams were being held at 37 centres in the district, in line with the COVID-19 protocol, between 10 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Fire Services personnel have disinfected the exam centres. Only 20 students would be there in each room. Five volunteers would be deployed at each school to ensure adherence of physical distancing and sanitisation norms and conduct thermal scanning of students. Precautionary steps have been put in place at the exam centres in areas declared as containment zones and hotspots. Two special rooms have been set up for those with high temperatures and others undergoing quarantine. Police personnel would be deputed to avoid crowding at the exam centres, the release added.