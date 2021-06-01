1,345 fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode

As many as 1,345 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. There were 2,375 recoveries.

According to the District Medical Officer, 9,895 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 14.07%. There were 1,331 cases of local transmission of the infection, and the source of 12 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 481 locally acquired infections and Koduvally 51. Active caseload from the district dropped to 17,599, of whom 13,144 are under home isolation.