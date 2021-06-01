Kozhikode

1,345 fresh COVID cases in Kozhikode

As many as 1,345 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. There were 2,375 recoveries.

According to the District Medical Officer, 9,895 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 14.07%. There were 1,331 cases of local transmission of the infection, and the source of 12 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 481 locally acquired infections and Koduvally 51. Active caseload from the district dropped to 17,599, of whom 13,144 are under home isolation.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2021 7:23:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/1345-fresh-covid-cases-in-kozhikode/article34700574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY