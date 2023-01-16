West Bengal facing discrimination over MGNREGA fund disbursement: Mamata Banerjee

January 16, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - SAGARDIGHI (W.B.)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP-led Union government was discriminating against the state over the disbursement of MGNREGA funds.

She claimed the Centre owes West Bengal ₹6,000 crore for the scheme. “The central government is not releasing MGNREGA funds to West Bengal. It owes us ₹6,000 crore. BJP-ruled states, however, are getting funds for the 100 days’ work scheme.”

"Why is West Bengal facing such discrimination despite being number one in MGNREGA implementation? We are running the scheme without any central assistance," Ms. Banerjee said at an administrative review meeting at Sagardighi in Murshidabad district.

On the visits of central teams to West Bengal to oversee the implementation of various schemes, Ms. Banerjee alleged they were being sent "to harass" the state government.

"A central team is sent to West Bengal even if a firefly enters a BJP leader's house. Why are such teams not sent to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi or Gujarat over any incident? The Union government is harassing West Bengal by sending central teams over trivial matters," she added.