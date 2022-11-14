West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issues apology for Minister’s remark on President Murmu

November 14, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Kolkata

Three days after the West Bengal Minister of State for Prisons Akhil Giri made controversial remarks directed at President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday issued an apology and said Trinamool Congress has cautioned him.

“We all respect our President. She is a highly respected lady and I feel that such utterances by Akhil (Giri) are inappropriate. The party has cautioned him for the remarks,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister said that she issues an apology on behalf of her party colleague. Trinamool Congress MLA Akhil Giri had made remarks on the looks of the President on Friday evening resulting in widespread criticism from different quarters.

The State BJP leadership held protests on Monday in the State. A BJP delegation led by the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari went to Kolkata Raj Bhawan and urged the Governor to advise the Trinamool Congress-led government to remove Akhil Giri from the post of Minister.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister targeted Mr. Adhikari making a remark against State Minister Birbaha Hansda. The Jhargram MLA is from the Scheduled Tribes category. Ms. Banerjee said that the remark of Mr. Adhikari was derogatory.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress tweeted a video where the BJP leader is heard making objectionable remarks at the Minister. “Those who are sitting there are kids. This Debnath Hansda, Birbaha Hansda are all kids; their place is beneath my shoe,” Mr. Adhikari could be heard stating in the video. The authenticity of the 11 second video and time of shooting is yet to be verified. “Belittling women and the ST community comes as second nature to @SuvenduWB. He has used the most unparliamentary language for MLA @Birbaha_Hansda, who is a daughter of the soil, a proud adivasi. Any sermon on respect for women from @BJP4India leaders is a cruel joke,” the Trinamool Congress said in a tweet.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said by targeting Suvendu Adhikari the Trinamool Congress was trying to divert attention from the Akhil Giri issue.