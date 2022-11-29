West Bengal BJP MLAs question State govt. sanction to illegal appointments

November 29, 2022 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST - Kolkata

In the West Bengal Assembly session on Monday, legislators of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) raised the issue of sanction of illegal appointments in government-run schools by the State Cabinet. They sought an adjournment motion on the issue, which was rejected by the Speaker Biman Banerjee over the fact that the matter was subjudice.

BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari walked out of the House in protest against the Speaker’s decision. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Adhikari said, “This is a big scam. A Cabinet is not considering merit and is mooting for appointments of non-deserving candidates. The entire Cabinet should go to prison for this.” He also pointed out that the Calcutta High Court had raised questions on the State’s Cabinet decision.

On November 23, the Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate who had filed an application before the Court for “saving illegally appointed persons”. The decision was later stayed by the Supreme Court but it has emerged as an issue in the State, which is already rocked by the recruitment scam.

In September, the State government filed applications before the High Court suggesting that additional posts be created for those appointed through illegal means. The Trinamool Congress leadership has maintained it was for the High Court to accept the proposals made by the State.

During the protest on Assembly premises, BJP legislators also protested the remarks of Trinamool Congress MLA Sabitri Mitra, who had targeted “Gujaratis” at a public meeting.

Bail rejected

Meanwhile, former State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee who was arrested in connection with the recruitment scam was produced before a city court. Six other officials of the West Bengal Education Department arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam were also produced before the court. The court rejected the bail application of all the seven accused; they are to remain behind bars till December 12. During the proceedings, however, the court sought to know when the investigation would be complete as Mr. Chatterjee has been behind bars for almost 150 days.