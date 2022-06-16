West Bengal Assembly speaker revokes suspension of seven BJP MLAs

Clashes had broken out in the Assembly on March 28 between the legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP, following which the speaker suspended Mr. Adhikari and the four other MLAs

BJP MLAs outside the entrance gate of the State Assembly demanding withdrawal of the suspension of seven party MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, in Kolkata, West Bengal on June 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on June 16 revoked the suspension of seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, including that of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, taking into consideration separate motions filed by two saffron camp legislators.

As the second half of the Assembly session began, the Speaker asked BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul to read out the last two lines of the motion requesting withdrawal of the suspension order against Mr. Adhikari and four other MLAs — Manoj Tigga, Narahari Mahato, Shankar Ghosh and Dipak Barman.

Mr. Paul stressed that the Leader of Opposition should not be barred from attending the proceedings.

Mr. Banerjee then consulted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee, who also spoke in favour of the suspension withdrawal.

Sikha Chatterjee, another BJP legislator, then read out the second motion in the House, seeking revocation of a similar order against MLAs Mihir Goswami and Sudip Mukhopadhyay.

The Speaker subsequently agreed to withdraw suspension of all seven MLAs.

Clashes had broken out in the Assembly on March 28 between the legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP, following which the speaker suspended Mr. Adhikari and the four other MLAs.

The legislators, led by Mr. Adhikari, moved the Calcutta High Court in April on the issue of suspension. The court had ruled that the matter can be settled in the House.

Earlier in March, Mr. Goswami and Mr. Mukhopadhyay were suspended over their conduct during Governor’s address in the House.

Withdrawing the suspension order, the Speaker said, “You had moved the court which left it to the Assembly to find a resolution. Any remedy should be available within the House.” Mr. Banerjee had on Tuesday rejected the first motion moved by the BJP for the same, citing technical flaws.

Mr. Chatterjee, on his part, said the Opposition should get perform its role in the House and everyone should have a fair idea about the rules of Assembly.

“I don’t want to create bitterness. Let us all take the House to greater glory. Assembly is for everyone — both ruling and opposition members,” he said.