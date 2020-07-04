‘We can conduct 41,000 tests daily’

Rajasthan has developed the capacity to conduct over 41,000 tests per day for COVID-19 and will shortly carry out more than 50,000 tests a day.
The recovery ratio of COVID-19 patients in the State had reached 80% as a result of better management of the disease, Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma said here on Saturday.
“When Rajasthan’s first COVID-19 case came to light, we sent the sample to a laboratory in Pune for testing. Today, we are testing 41,450 samples per day in the State,” Mr. Sharma said.
He added that the arrangements had been made at all the places to fight the virus infection.
Of the 19,256 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the State so far, 15,352 have recovered and gone home. Mr. Sharma said the patients were recovering fast both at the institutional quarantine centres established by the State government and in the home quarantine.
The Minister affirmed that enhancing the testing facility had benefited in the recovery of patients. “People with high risk and elderly people have been identified as the groups needing high attention. The samples of about 9 lakh people have so far been obtained for testing,” he said.
‘In curriculum’
As many as 20 districts in the State now have COVID-19 testing facilities and the rest will soon follow suit. Mr. Sharma said COVID-19 would be included in the school curriculum to make the children aware of the disease.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath