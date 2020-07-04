‘We can conduct 41,000 tests daily’

Rajasthan has developed the capacity to conduct over 41,000 tests per day for COVID-19 and will shortly carry out more than 50,000 tests a day.

The recovery ratio of COVID-19 patients in the State had reached 80% as a result of better management of the disease, Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma said here on Saturday.

“When Rajasthan’s first COVID-19 case came to light, we sent the sample to a laboratory in Pune for testing. Today, we are testing 41,450 samples per day in the State,” Mr. Sharma said.

He added that the arrangements had been made at all the places to fight the virus infection.

Of the 19,256 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the State so far, 15,352 have recovered and gone home. Mr. Sharma said the patients were recovering fast both at the institutional quarantine centres established by the State government and in the home quarantine.

The Minister affirmed that enhancing the testing facility had benefited in the recovery of patients. “People with high risk and elderly people have been identified as the groups needing high attention. The samples of about 9 lakh people have so far been obtained for testing,” he said.

‘In curriculum’

As many as 20 districts in the State now have COVID-19 testing facilities and the rest will soon follow suit. Mr. Sharma said COVID-19 would be included in the school curriculum to make the children aware of the disease.