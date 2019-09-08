Valmiki community protests against TV show

Members of the Valmiki community on Saturday staged protests in parts of Punjab against a television show titled Ram Siya Ke Luv-Kush, aired on a private channel, which, they alleged, had hurt their religious sentiments.

They also alleged that the show distorts facts about ‘Bhagwan Valmiki’. The State Home Department has issued an order to ban the show’s screening.

Several districts’ administrations, including Gurdaspur, Patiala, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Jalandhar, have already ordered suspension of the show’s telecast on Colors TV with immediate effect for a month. The cable operators have been directed to abide with the orders immediately.

“As per the strong objection to the content of the serial by leaders of some communities, it becomes mandatory to stop the screening of the serial in public interest to maintain communal harmony, law and order in the district,” read the order issued by Gurdaspur District Commissioner Vipul Ujwal on Saturday.

Similar orders were issued by other District Commissioners as well. The prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 19 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, (Act No. 7 of 1995).

Violence, clashes

Sporadic incidents of violence and clashes between shopkeepers and protesters were reported from some parts. In Jalandhar district’s Nakodar, a shopkeeper allegedly opened fire after a group of protesters forced him to close his shop. “One person sustained bullet injury. He is now out of danger,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Navjot Singh Mahal.

In Fazilka and Kapurthala also, a clash took place between shopkeepers and protesters, who were forcing them to close their shops. The situation was normalised after the intervention of the police.

Members of the Valmiki community, who were protesting at the call given by ‘Bhagwan Valmiki Tiger Force All India Action Committee’, took out marches and sat on dharnas at several places. They also burnt effigies and placed burning tyres on roads.

Vehicular movement was disrupted after the protesters blocked the Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway, Phagwara-Nakodar, Phagwara-Hoshiarpur and Phagwara Nawanshahr-Chandigarh roads.

In Amritsar, most of the markets and a few educational establishments remained closed. As protesters squatted on railway tracks near Amritsar, train movements on the route were disrupted.

The shutdown evoked mixed response in the State.