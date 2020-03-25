Two bridegrooms held for breaking curbs

Two bridegrooms got arrested in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Monday (March 23).

Personnel of Gochhapada police station raided the ongoing marriage ceremony at Khajurigaon village and arrested the groom, Biju Kanhar. His brother Sarbeswar Kanhar was also arrested by the police. A huge gathering had been organised.

Another groom, Parameswar Bhukta, was arrested by the police from Nuapada village under Phiringia police station limits of Kandhamal district. His marriage ceremony had taken place a few days ago. On Monday, he and his family had organised a feast to celebrate the marriage. According to police sources, around 80 persons had gathered when it was raided. Police stopped the feast and arrested the groom.

The State government has banned all religious and family ceremonies. On March 23, the police had arrested 11 traders at Phulbani, the district headquarter town of Kandhamal. These traders had disobeyed the restrictions and opened their shops of non-essential commodities. The State government has ordered all shops except those of essential food materials and medicines to remain closed.