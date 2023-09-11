HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TMC to go to Rajghat to pray on October 2, if permission to protest not granted: West Bengal CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also denounced the summons sent by the Centre’s Enforcement Directorate to her nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

September 11, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File,

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File, | Photo Credit: PTI

Lashing out at the Central government for what she termed its “vendetta politics”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted on September 11 that her partymen would pray at Rajghat, if permission to protest there on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary was denied.

She also denounced the summons sent by the Centre’s Enforcement Directorate to her nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused in the school jobs scam as well as in another case related to cow smuggling, and termed it as a bid to “browbeat a youth leader”.

The Trinamool Congress supremo who has been engaged in a war of words with the state’s Governor C.V. Ananda Bose over various issues, however, made light of missives sent by him to the state government and her, stating that he had simply sent her “best wishes for the upcoming foreign trip.” Ms. Banerjee on Tuesday is embarking on a visit to Dubai and Spain to seek investments.

“I am going abroad after five years; no permission was given for foreign travels earlier, though I had several invitations,” Banerjee said.

“Delhi police is not our enemy, but they will not be able to give us permission to protest at Rajghat as that will be a political call... However, we can still go there to pray, that is always permissible,” Ms. Banerjee told a press conference here.

The TMC had sought permission to protest against non-release of NREGA dues to Bengal, in large numbers at three venues in Delhi including the Rajghat where Gandhi’s ashes are kept.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in a corruption case seemed “vindictive”, she said.

Related Topics

Kolkata / state politics / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.