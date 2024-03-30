GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TMC leaders again skip NIA call for questioning in 2022 blast case

March 30, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

Eight Trinamool Congress leaders on March 30 again skipped summonses by the NIA for questioning in connection with a blast at Bhupatinagar in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in 2022, an official said.

The central probe agency may issue summons to the eight leaders again on another date.

The NIA had asked them to appear before its officers at 11 a.m. on Saturday, after they skipped the earlier summons that directed them to visit the NIA office at New Town near Kolkata on March 28.

"We need to talk to them for the sake of our investigation. Since they did not appear today, we may issue a fresh summons for them to appear before our officers on another date," the official told PTI.

On December 3, 2022, an explosion ripped apart a kutcha house with a thatched roof in Bhupatinagar, killing three persons.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on March 29 alleged that the opposition BJP is behind the NIA move.

