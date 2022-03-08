Suspended BJP leader joins TMC

To be appointed vice-president of Trinamool

Suspended vice president of West Bengal unit of the BJP Jay Prakash Majumdar on Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) . Mr. Majumdar, who was also one of the spokespersons of the of the BJP, was suspended on January 25, along with another former vice president Ritesh Tiwari. The suspensions were temporary.

Mr. Majumdar went to Nazrul Manch in Kolkata, where the TMC was holding an organisational meeting. He was invited on stage and handed over the party flag by senior leader and Minister Firhad Hakim. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was present on the stage, announced that Mr. Majumdar would be appointed vice -president of the party. Another BJP leader, Tanmoy Ghosh, too joined the TMC and he was appointed general secretary.

Embarrassment to BJP

The defection of the former BJP leader has come as an embarrassment to the BJP. After the Assembly Polls in 2021, the party has been grappling with defections. About half a dozen MLAs and senior leaders have defected to the TMC.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Majumdar said that he was suspended from the party for no reason. “ I have joined the TMC to work for Bengal and Bengali pride,” he stated.

On Monday, a meeting between Mr. Majumdar, other dissenters of the party, including Mr. Tewari, and BJP general secretary and Hooghly Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee. had triggered speculations in political circles Among those present at the meeting were BJP leaders Sayanatan Basu and Raju Banerjee. “ I had requested him to remain in the party.. Those who are thinking of switching camps, the party should reach out to them and talk to them,” Mr. Chatterjee said.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh tried to brush aside the developments. Mr. Ghosh said the strength of the party did not depend on some leaders who jump the ship, but party workers.

The defection has triggered speculation of more BJP leaders joining the TMC. The West Bengal BJP is facing criticism from its own rank and file after the defeat in the recent civic polls.