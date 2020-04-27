Stress on screening, testing all families in State, says Khattar

The present statistics of the State on COVID-19 are quite promising and the government is putting a lot of emphasis on screening and testing, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a video conference of the Chief Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

“A total of 20,792 teams with ASHA workers, anganwadi workers have been formed. The target of conducting screening of 100% families of the State is being carefully carried out and while carrying out the screening, samples are being taken of all those who are found to be possibly infected with COVID-19 infection,” he said.

He said that presently there are 155 containment zones in the State where the lockdown is being strictly implemented.

Isolation beds

“Presently, quarantine arrangement has been made for 19,000 patients and an arrangement of isolation beds for 9,444 patients has also been made. As many as 1,101 ventilators are in working condition in the State,” he added.

Mr. Khattar said that guidelines of the Union Home Ministry regarding relaxation during the lockdown have been fully implemented. “However, strictness is being implemented in some activities in some districts. Where there are arrangements to keep in the place of working (in situ), in such places industrial and construction activities have been started all across the State, excluding the containment zone. Similarly, 18,750 workers are working in situ in 415 such units,” he said.

He also urged the Centre to take immediate steps to remove the prevailing uncertainty around dates of competitive examinations amid the ongoing lockdown.