Rajasthan to provide seeds, fertilizers for rabi crops

State govt. assessing farmers’ needs

Amid protests against the farm Acts, the Congress government in Rajasthan has started making arrangements of seeds and fertilizers for the rabi crops after an assessment of the farmers’ needs in different regions. Instructions have been issued for taking strict action against adulteration and black marketing of agricultural inputs.

The sowing season for rabi crops in the State extends from mid-October to November-end. Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said here on Tuesday that monitoring would ensure availability of certified seeds, urea, diammonium phosphate and single superphosphate in sufficient quantities.

Farmers in the northern districts have been protesting against the farm Acts passed in the Parliament, while taking a pledge to not allow private companies to take over their land and agricultural produce on the pretext of contract farming.

Mr. Kataria gave instructions for ensuring the supplies first to the regions in eastern parts of the State, where preparations were in full swing for sowing of mustard in a 30-lakh hectare area. “The information about availability of farm inputs will be conveyed through Kisan Call Centres and other forums,” he said.