GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poll bonds are a political bribe for favours, says CPI(M)

CPI(M) State Secretary Md Salim said that electoral bonds were a ‘political bribe’ to secure contracts, something similar to the cut money culture in West Bengal.

March 18, 2024 06:29 am | Updated 06:29 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Salim.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Salim. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CPI(M)‘s State Secretary in West Bengal, Md Salim, said on March 17 that revelations on electoral bonds triggered by the apex court’s orders have exposed the similarities between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress. He said that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) stands proud and vindicated for challenging the electoral bond scheme before the Supreme Court,

Addressing a press conference at the CPI(M) headquarters in Kolkata, Mr. Salim said that electoral bonds were a “political bribe” to secure contracts, something similar to the cut money culture in West Bengal.

“CPI(M) is the only political party which has not taken a single penny from any corporate. No corporate can dare to claim to have issued a bribe to the CPI(M). The corporates have given the highest bribe to the BJP and then to the Trinamool Congress and other parties,” the CPI(M) leader said.

Mr. Salim went on to add that after these developments the media should not paint all political parties with the same brush. “Do not paint everybody with the same brush, you can paint BJP and Trinamool with the same brush but not the CPI(M),” he said. Mr. Salim raised the issue of electoral bonds purchased by pharmaceutical firms and the rise in price in medicines and the bonds purchased by power distribution companies in West Bengal.

Alliance with Congress

On the electoral alliance with the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, the CPI(M) leader said that the alliance is being worked out. “We are now trying to stitch together the anti-BJP and Trinamool forces in the state. You will know only when it is stitched,” Mr. Salim said. The Left Front leadership has announced candidates for 16 out of 42 seats in West Bengal.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.