Police remand for murder, rape accused

A local court here on Sunday sent the main accused in the murder-cum-rape of a 22-year-old girl at Mohanpur area to police custody for seven days. The girl was allegedly set ablaze by the accused in the early hours of Friday.
Mohanpur is the home constituency of State’s most senior Minister Ratan Lal Nath. Mr. Nath visited the victim’s residence and met her family members. He denied any laxity on the part of police in carrying out investigation.
“The government will not spare anyone involved in the incident. Strict legal action would be taken against the guilty,” Mr. Nath said. The police launched investigation after the victim’s father lodged a complaint and arrested the main accused.
