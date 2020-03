Hundred of passengers were stranded at Howrah Station in Kolkata with no protective gear or timely meals. They want to be evacuated as soon as possible.

One batch of stranded workers are sitting together in a group without sanitisers or soap and many without masks at the Station.

Many do not have soap, access to clean water, unless they visit Ganga next to the station, where the water is polluted, according to reports. Most of them have not heard the word “sanitiser.”