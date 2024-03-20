Only Trinamool takes action against party corruption: Abhishek

March 20, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Kolkata

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on March 20 that only the TMC was taking action against party leaders involved in corruption. He defended the TMC stoutly against the charges of corruption that it has been facing. The party has been put in a difficult spot after the recent collapse of a high rise in Kolkata that claimed ten lives.

“Partha Chatterjee and Jyoti Priya Mullick were removed from ministerial positions. No other party but the Trinamool Congress has taken action in such matters. CPI(M) was in power for 34 years. Did they take action against their leaders? BJP is in power in around 17 States – have they taken action against their leaders anywhere?” said Mr. Banerjee. He was addressing a public meeting at Basirhat in the North 24 Parganas district.

The Trinamool Congress leader also raised the issue of the violence in Sandeshkhali and said the party would take action against anyone tormenting the people.

No latitude

“We do not excuse any such behaviour if we receive complaints. Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by the State police under Mamata Banerjee and not by the ED or CBI. State police officials also arrested Sarada scam-accused Sudipto Sen,” Mr. Banerjee said. He said that the Opposition parties have been using the Sandeshkhali incident for political mileage.

Sandeshkhali which falls under the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency had erupted in protest in February over allegations of sexual assault and land grab.

Mr. Bannerjee’s remarks come as allegations of corruption are flying over the deadly building collapse in Kolkata. Two people including the promoter of the building Md. Wasim and land owner Md. Sarfaraz have been arrested by Kolkata Police.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has demanded the resignation of Kolkata Mayor and local MLA Firhad Hakim over the building collapse. Subsequently the spotlight has turned on several illegal structures in Kolkata’s Garden Reach area. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has claimed that it acted against 867 illegal structures in the city recently.