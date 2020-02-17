Kolkata

One killed, eight injured as bus rams truck

A man died and several others were injured after a bus rammed a truck in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Sunday early morning, police said.

The incident happened near the Janberia bridge in Uluberia police station area, they said.

The bus with around 40 people on board was returning from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand when the incident happened, police said. The deceased has been identified as Joyram Shil (42) of Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district. He was the helper of the bus.

