Odisha temple cancels festival

Over 1.5 lakh devotees were expected for the Chaitra Jatra festival at Tara Tarini hill shrine on Tuesday

Severe restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the famous Chaitra Jatra festival at Tara Tarini hill shrine in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The foothill as well as the temple at the hill top wore a deserted look throughout the day. Except for the servitors and police personnel, no one was allowed to reach the hill top.

Ganjam district administration and Tara Tarini Development Board (TTDB) decided to cancel the Chaitra Jatra as a precautionary measure. Since Monday, entry points of all major roads leading to the shrine have been blocked and police deployed to turn the devotees back.

Besides, restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC imposed by the administration was strictly enforced at the hill shrine. No shops were allowed to open.

The temple was, however, decked up and the servitors performed all the rituals. The deity was ready in ‘Mahalaxmi Besha’, but there were no devotees for darshan.

