Kolkata

Notorious gangster arrested

Notorious gangster Raj Kumar alias Raju Basaudi, wanted in over two dozen murder cases, was arrested from the IGI airport in Delhi after he was extradited from Thailand, police said on Saturday.

Kumar, a resident of Basaudi village in Sonipat district, was wanted by police in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi, they said. The Haryana Police had announced a reward of ₹2.5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. The STF of the Haryana police located him in Bangkok with the help of police there. Kumar was brought to India on Saturday and handed over to the STF by Interpol officials, an official said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 1:47:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/notorious-gangster-arrested/article30832900.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY