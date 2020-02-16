Notorious gangster arrested

Notorious gangster Raj Kumar alias Raju Basaudi, wanted in over two dozen murder cases, was arrested from the IGI airport in Delhi after he was extradited from Thailand, police said on Saturday.
Kumar, a resident of Basaudi village in Sonipat district, was wanted by police in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi, they said. The Haryana Police had announced a reward of ₹2.5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. The STF of the Haryana police located him in Bangkok with the help of police there. Kumar was brought to India on Saturday and handed over to the STF by Interpol officials, an official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.