Notorious gangster arrested

Notorious gangster Raj Kumar alias Raju Basaudi, wanted in over two dozen murder cases, was arrested from the IGI airport in Delhi after he was extradited from Thailand, police said on Saturday.

Kumar, a resident of Basaudi village in Sonipat district, was wanted by police in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi, they said. The Haryana Police had announced a reward of ₹2.5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. The STF of the Haryana police located him in Bangkok with the help of police there. Kumar was brought to India on Saturday and handed over to the STF by Interpol officials, an official said.