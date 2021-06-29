NHRC team member probing post-poll violence alleges attack in Kolkata

Some of the goons also attacked us in the presence of the police, says Atif Rasheed

A member of the committee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to probe allegations of post-poll violence in the State on Tuesday alleged attack on him in Kolkata’s Jadavpur area.

Atif Rasheed, vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities and member of the Committee set up as per the instructions of the Calcutta High Court, said some people chased and attacked him when he visited Jadavpur area to inquire into the allegations.

“On the basis of the complaints received we came here and found 40 houses have been destroyed and the families have left. Some of the goons also attacked us in the presence of the police. If this happens to us, what about common people,” Mr. Rasheed said. He said the local police and administration refused to interfere in the matter.

Videos of the locals surrounding the NHRC Committee member and arguing with him have gone viral on social media. A five-judge bench of the High Court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, had on June 18 directed the NHRC to set up the committee to probe the allegations. The Court refused to stay the order on June 21 after an appeal by the State government. NHRC chairman Justice (Rtd) Arun Mishra had set up the committee on June 21.

Over the past few days, the NHRC has asked complainants and grievances on violence to be sent to the committee members either in person or via mail, or telephonically. The members have been visiting many areas and meeting the people. Among those who met the members was Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta who contested from the Tarakeshwar Assembly constituency. Mr. Dasgupta submitted a report to the committee.

The State BJP leadership raised the issue of the alleged attack on the NHRC committee member. “A Court directed investigation being conducted by the National Human Rights Commission team was attacked at Jadavpur. Democracy is going to the ruins in Bengal. The State apparatus is hell bound on establishing dictatorship in WB,” Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said on social media. The Trinamool Congress leadership said the matter will be investigated by the police.