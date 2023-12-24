GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Music maestro Rashid Khan's health condition critical

The musician's health condition deteriorated following a cerebral attack on Friday.

December 24, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Ustad Rashid Khan. File

Ustad Rashid Khan. File | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

The health condition of music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who is undergoing treatment in a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, remained critical on Sunday, said an official.

The 55-year-old Khan is still on ventilation, he added.

"His condition remained critical. Our doctors are keeping him under watch," the official of the hospital, where Khan is undergoing treatment, told PTI.

The musician's health condition deteriorated following a cerebral attack on Friday, he added.

Khan, who belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

