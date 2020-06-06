Man ‘ends life’, blames police

The Dhar Police has line-attached three personnel after a 26-year-old man reportedly took his life at his house on Friday night alleging harassment by them for a bribe to let him off in a case. The deceased, Atul Jaiswal, was caught by the police along with a friend while illegally transporting 42 litres of alcohol in a vehicle at 1 p.m. on Friday, said district Superintendent of Police A.P. Singh.

“They left the police station in the evening, and after reaching home the man ended his life around 9 p.m.,” he added.

The man left behind a note, said Mr. Singh, at his house in Sanjay Nagar locality of Dhamnod area. “In the note he blamed the sub-inspector, who registered the case, for asking for money to let him off,” he added.

