Mamata announces filling of 16,500 teachers’ vacancies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government will recruit 16,500 teachers soon.

“There are about 16,500 vacant posts. About 20,000 students have passed the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) examination. We have decided that once the COVID-19 situation eases, recruitment will take place from December and January through offline interviews,” she said after a Cabinet meeting.

She said about 2.50 lakh candidates have applied for fresh teachers’ eligibility test examination. She directed the State Education Department to conduct offline examinations as early as possible for them.

The announcement of 16,500 jobs assumes significance as it comes ahead of the Assembly polls. Unemployment and migration of youth are important issues in the State.

The Chief Minister announced that the students appearing for Class X and Class XII board examinations will not have to take the examination at the school level. She said the decision was taken considering that most of the students could not go to schools due to the lockdown. Students qualifying in the test examination are allowed to appear in the board examination. The board examinations for Class X and Class XII for 2021 will be held like the previous years.

In another important announcement, the Chief Minister said the West Bengal police will have three new battalions — one for Rajbangshi community from north Bengal, Gorkha Battalion for people in the hills and Jangal Mahal Battalion for the people from south western part of the State. The move is aimed at placating the ethnic minorities.

“@WBPolice will now have 3 new battalions — Narayani Battalion for the Rajbangshi community, Gorkha Battalion in the hills & Jangal Mahal Battalion. @MamataOfficial continues to ensure increased inclusivity in her administration! #DidiShowsTheWay,” the Trinamool Congress tweeted from official twitter handle.