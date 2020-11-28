Kolkata

Kolkata Police transfers 79 officers in major reshuffle

In a major reshuffle, the Kolkata Police on Friday transferred at least 79 officers, it said in a notification.

Officer-in-Charge of Kalighat Police Station, an area in the vicinity of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence, Santanu Sinha Biswas, was transferred to the Special Branch of the force.

Debasish Dutta, Officer-in-Charge of Entally Police Station, who became popular as the ‘singing cop’ during the initial days of lockdown, was made the new OC of Burtolla Police Station in the North Division.

Among the other changes, Additional OC Parnasree Police Station was moved to Ballygunge Police Station, the notification said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2020 6:55:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/kolkata-police-transfers-79-officers-in-major-reshuffle/article33198392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY