Kolkata plays host to exhibition of art by autistic children

April 12, 2024 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST - KOLKATA

Kolkata is hosting a three-day art exhibition showcasing works by autistic children — an event that will also include two speaker sessions and one workshop tailored for educators and caregivers.

The event, which began on April 11 and is titled ‘Celebrating Blue’, is being held at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity, where 45 works of art by 38 children will be on display.

“This is a heartfelt endeavour to promote inclusivity and understanding within our community. Through an enriching art exhibition, speaker sessions, and interactive workshops, we aim to illuminate the unique perspectives and talents of individuals on the autism spectrum. It is not just an event; it’s a platform for fostering empathy, appreciation, and meaningful dialogue,” said Richa Agarwal, who heads KCC.

“Through art, dialogue, and education, we aim to foster a more inclusive and supportive community for individuals with autism and their families,” she said.

Indrani Basu, founder-director of Autism Society, West Bengal, said: “The exhibition organised by KCC shows artworks by individuals with autism, highlighting a different perspective. It’s an expression of a unique divergent thinking.”

Workshop for children

Apart from the speaker sessions and the workshop for educators and caregivers, there will also be a workshop for the children themselves — called On Date Palm — drawn from the works of legendary artist K.G. Subramanyan.

The idea, according to the organisers, is to engage the children with nature through artistic activities inspired by Subramanyan’s drawings and paintings. The plan, they said, is to create a landscape installation with cutouts of palm trees and undulated lands.

“The children are welcome to write, paint, and interact in various ways, like making simple origami forms of birds and animals and hanging them from the trees. Images of palms — photographs and paintings/drawings by Santiniketan artists — will be on the wall with small introductory notes that may help the children know about them. The experience will be like working on a 3D colouring book,” an organiser said.