Kolkata Metro to resume services from today

Kolkata Metro will resume its commercial services for passengers from Monday, more than five months after its services were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Metro will however allow only those who have smart cards to board the trains after booking an e-pass. Managing the crowd has emerged as a major challenge for the Metro authorities, who decided to have e-passes for real-time management of the crowd.
“Total 110 trains [55 up and 55 down] will run after an interval of 10 minutes in pick up time. Only smart card passengers will be allowed to travel,” a Metro statement said. The services will continue from Monday to Saturday. The East West Metro, which is operating in the Salt Lake area of the city, will also resume services and operate 36 pairs of trains.
During the day, students appearing for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) were allowed to avail the services of Metro Railway along with their parents. Nearly 1,648 passengers availed the Metro services during the day. The highest foot fall of about 300 people was observed at the Dumdum Metro station. Students and their guardians were asked to sanitise their hands and maintain social distancing while availing the Metro Services. The Kolkata Metro operated 74 trains during the day.
Before the outbreak of the pandemic, the Kolkata Metro was carrying nearly five lakh people on a weekday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath