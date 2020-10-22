Kolkata likely to receive rain over next 48 hours

With a low pressure forming over central parts of Bay of Bengal, Kolkata and adjoining areas of south Bengal are likely to receive light to heavy showers over the next 48 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore predicted that the depression is likely to move northwestwards in the next 24 hours and move north-northeastwards thereafter, and then towards the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts across northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours.

“In Kolkata, skies might remain cloudy with one or two spells of light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm on October 22 and 23. Heavy rain might also occur in one or two places,” the spokesperson of the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Heavy rain has been forecast in isolated places in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia. The districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur may see winds blowing with a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph.