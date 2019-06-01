Gehlot to take action against eateries serving hookah

After banning the sale and advertisement of e-cigarettes, the Rajasthan government has decided to take strong action against restaurants serving hookah, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday.

Addressing a workshop on the ‘World No Tobacco Day’, Mr. Gehlot said tobacco addiction among youth is a matter of serious concern.

He said that he has asked Health Minister Raghu Sharma to take strong action against the restaurants and cafes serving hookah. Steps should be taken at the central government level to make the young generation of the country free from the addiction, he said.

“We have banned e-cigarette in the State. In the previous Congress government, we banned smoking in public places in the State and good results were seen. Several tobacco companies had tried creating unnecessary pressure but the decision could be implemented due to our strong will power,” said Mr. Gehlot. He added that a campaign was launched on Sarvodaya Diwas on January 30 where 1.14 crore people pledged to not consume tobacco products.