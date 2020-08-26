Kolkata

Flight services from COVID-19 hotspot States to Kolkata to resume from September

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee   | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a series of relaxations by allowing to resume flights operations from six COVID hotspot States, but extended the closure of educational institutes till September 20.

Announcing a complete lockdown across West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12, Ms. Banerjee said Metro Railway can resume services by observing social distancing and other precautionary norms.

“We have received several requests to resume flight operations from six COVID hotspot States. So from September 1, flight services from these six States can resume thrice a week,” she said after a Cabinet meeting.

To combat the spread of coronavirus, the State government had imposed a ban till August 31 on passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.

“Schools, colleges and other educational institutes would remain closed in the State till September 20. The other existing restrictions would be in place. There would be complete lockdown in the State on September 7, 11 and 12,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee also demanded that the Centre distribute money from PM CARES fund to States to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

