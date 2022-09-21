Five-year-old killed over family dispute in Santiniketan, violence erupts

The incident has triggered violence in the area, say sources

The body of a five-year-old boy was found on a roof of the house in West Bengal’s Santiniketan on Tuesday triggering violence. The boy, Shubham Thakur, had gone missing on September 18 when he went out to buy biscuits. On Tuesday, the child’s body was found lying on the roof of the house by a neighbour. Enraged locals attacked the house, removed items and burnt it. A woman who stayed in the house, has been arrested along with her mother.

.According to the locals there was some family dispute between the child’s father who is a barber by profession and the woman.

Nagendranath Tripathi, Superintendent of Police, Birbhum, said that the police had earlier brought sniffer dogs but nobody ever thought of checking the roof. Mr. Tripathi said that it was unfortunate that the police could not save the boy. “On receiving the information about the disappearance of the child, the police formed several teams and started looking for the child. We looked into each house. The house of the accused was also searched,” the police officer said.

The incident comes close on the heels of the murder of two teenagers near Kolkata’s Baguati area over a dispute for ₹50,000.