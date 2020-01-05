Firecracker unit owner arrested in blasts case

One person was arrested on Saturday in connection with the explosions in a firecracker factory at Naihati in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas.
Sheikh Noor Hussain, the owner of the factory, was arrested from Amdanga.
Charges under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) have been pressed against the accused.
Four persons had died in the blasts inside the illegal firecracker factory on Friday at Naihati. Locals said they heard three explosions and the factory was razed to the ground due to the impact. Two men, Mansur Piyada and Ram Besra, and two women, Kalpana Halder and Brinda Sanpui — all workers at the factory — died in the explosions.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday demanded a probe into the Naihati incident.
Explosions at illegal cracker factories have occurred in several districts of south Bengal over the past few years.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.