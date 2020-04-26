COVID-19: Meerut man alleges negligence in uncle’s death

The death of a 65-year-old grocery store owner because of COVID-19 in Meerut on Saturday evening has brought to light the alleged negligence of the health department.

A relative of the deceased has alleged that his uncle was not admitted to the district government hospital despite showing symptoms since April 20. “His COVID-19 report came 12 hours after his death, three days after sample was taken,” alleged Rajan Singhal, nephew of the deceased. “On Monday, when he showed symptoms, he went to the hospital but the doctors gave him medicines for cough and fever and sent him back. When he started showing clear symptoms, we informed the Chief Medical Officer and the District Magistrate’s office. On Tuesday, an ambulance took him to Meerut Medical College and Hospital but he was sent back on foot with some medicines,” Mr. Singhal told The Hindu

Samples taken

According to Mr. Singhal, on Wednesday, a three-member team visited the man’s residence and took his and his wife’s sample. “On Friday, when his condition deteriorated, both again went to the hospital. There, he suffered a paralytic attack. After that, my uncle was admitted and aunt was sent back.”

On Saturday, when the family members inquired about his health, they were told that he had passed away. “When we insisted that we won’t take the body without COVID-19 report, on Sunday morning we were told that he tested positive. The hospital health staff took the body to the cremation ground and performed the last rites,” he added.

R.C. Gupta, Principal of Meerut Medical College, told The Hindu that an explanation had been sought from the doctor on duty. He said, “The sample that was taken on April 22 was for pool testing and it came out negative. When he came on April 24, he had very high blood pressure, cough and fever. He suffered brain stroke...He was admitted in the evening and his sample for COVID-19 was sent on Saturday and within 24 hours the report came.”

The CMO could not be reached despite repeated attempts.