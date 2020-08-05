COVID-19 infections in Bengal cross 80,000; deaths climb to 1,785

Bengal on Tuesday recorded 2,752 infections taking the number of cases to 80,984. It recorded another spike in mortalities recording 54 in the past 24 hours taking the number to 1,785. The active cases have climbed to 22,315 even as the discharge ratio remains at 70.24%.
Coronavirus India lockdown Day 133 updates
While 15 persons died in Kolkata, 14 died in the North 24 Parganas and six each in Howrah and South 24 Parganas district. Kolkata recorded 719 cases and the North 24 parganas 596. The samples tested in the past 24 hours remained at 22,321.
The Health department has written to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) requesting change of guidelines for immediate retest of a person testing negative in an antigen test. The State government has suggested that the person should be sent for RT-PCR tests after three days but not immediately. The request comes after several patients who took the RT-PCR test at different fever clinics were found to be suffering from flu.
The officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have said 70% of COVID-19 patients in the city are asymptomatic. Officials said an antigen test of 100 persons in Ward no 82 revealed that 19 persons are positive. “16 of 19 were found to be asymptomatic,” an official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath