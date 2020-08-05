COVID-19 infections in Bengal cross 80,000; deaths climb to 1,785

Bengal on Tuesday recorded 2,752 infections taking the number of cases to 80,984. It recorded another spike in mortalities recording 54 in the past 24 hours taking the number to 1,785. The active cases have climbed to 22,315 even as the discharge ratio remains at 70.24%.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 133 updates

While 15 persons died in Kolkata, 14 died in the North 24 Parganas and six each in Howrah and South 24 Parganas district. Kolkata recorded 719 cases and the North 24 parganas 596. The samples tested in the past 24 hours remained at 22,321.

The Health department has written to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) requesting change of guidelines for immediate retest of a person testing negative in an antigen test. The State government has suggested that the person should be sent for RT-PCR tests after three days but not immediately. The request comes after several patients who took the RT-PCR test at different fever clinics were found to be suffering from flu.

The officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have said 70% of COVID-19 patients in the city are asymptomatic. Officials said an antigen test of 100 persons in Ward no 82 revealed that 19 persons are positive. “16 of 19 were found to be asymptomatic,” an official said.