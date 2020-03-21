COVID-19: 10 new cases in Punjab

With 10 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab in a day, the total number of cases in the State on Saturday climbed to 13, said an official statement.

The Health Department in a statement confirmed that as many as 13 positive cases have been reported in Punjab. Till yesterday, the figure was three.

Six family members of the 70-year-old man of Pathlawa village in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district have been tested positive, the statement said. The septuagenarian had recently died and was tested positive for the virus. The family members who have tested positive include his three sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. One other person, a 60-year-old male from Garshankar in Hoshiarpur district has also been found positive. He had come in contact with the deceased.

In Mohali town, three fresh cases were either contacts of previously confirmed cases or with travel history to the United Kingdom. The fresh cases includes a 74-year-old woman, who is the sister of the 69-year-old Mohali woman who recently returned from the U.K. and had tested positive on March 20. The second case is of a 28-year-old woman, who had come in contact with a COVID-19 patient from Chandigarh. The third case is of a 42-year-old Mohali man, according to the statement.

In all, there are now 13 confirmed cases in Punjab. One of the patients so far has died.

Strict action

Meanwhile, Punjab and Haryana governments have warned of strict action against those indulging in spreading rumours or fake news surrounding the virus.

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta in an advisory warned people against spreading baseless rumours and falsehood about COVID-19. Urging people not to create panic or unrest through malicious forwards and social media posts, also issued a series of dos and don’ts against using mobile phones and social media platforms to spread mischievous and unsubstantiated information.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said the government was keeping a strict vigil on spreading of rumours on the social media. “Anyone found involving in such activities will not be spared,” he said. He also said that people who have been home quarantined should not venture out. “Legal action will be taken against all those who don't follow directions,” he added.

The State government has also decided to restrict public dealing in government offices. An official statement said public access to important government officers such as the District and State Secretaries shall be restricted by all department and offices. “While, in exceptional circumstances, controlled and regulated access shall be permitted,” it said.