HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress observes silent protest in Kolkata over Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha in March after he was convicted by a Surat court in Gujarat in a 2019 criminal defamation case

July 12, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Congress president and party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had earlier written to Speaker Om Birla to hold a debate on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. File

West Bengal Congress president and party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had earlier written to Speaker Om Birla to hold a debate on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on July 12 held a silent protest in Kolkata to express solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Sporting black bands on their arms, Mr. Chowdhury along with his party colleagues gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing in the central part of the city and started the 'maun satyagraha'.

ALSO READ
‘Modi’ surname remark | BJP MLA Purnesh Modi files caveat in Rahul Gandhi defamation case

OPINION | Defamation perils: on the Rahul Gandhi case

They will hold the demonstration till 5 p.m., a party leader said.

Mr. Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha in March after he was convicted by a Surat court in Gujarat in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

The Gujarat High Court had on July 7 dismissed Mr. Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Mr. Chowdhury, who is the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, had earlier written to Speaker Om Birla to hold a debate on the disqualification of Mr. Gandhi.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Rahul Gandhi / national politics / West Bengal / Kolkata

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.