Congress councillor Tapan Kandu murder | Eye-witness found dead

Shiv Sahay Singh April 06, 2022 12:46 IST

On Wednesday morning, Niranjan was found dead in his room. A suicide note was also recovered from the house and the body was taken for post-mortem

On Wednesday morning, Niranjan was found dead in his room. A suicide note was also recovered from the house and the body was taken for post-mortem

An eye-witness in the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was found dead at his residence on April 6 in Jhalda town in West Bengal’s Purulia district. Niranjan Vaishnab was an eye witness in the murder of Tapan Kandu who was shot dead on March 13 in Jhalda. The Calcutta High Court on April 4 had directed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the murder of the Congress councillor. Locals at Jhalda said that the witness was under pressure because of the ongoing investigation in the case. “A few days ago he told me that he was under stress because of the ongoing investigation,” Mithun Kandu, the nephew of Tapan Kandu said on the death of Nirajnayan Vaishnab. On Wednesday morning, Niranjan was found dead in his room. A suicide note was also recovered from the house and the body was taken for post-mortem. Jhalda town, about 320km from Kolkata has been on boil since the murder of Congress councillor. On Wednesday, Congress has called bandh in the Jhalda Muncipality protesting over the formation of civic board by the Trinamool Congress. The civic body had thrown up a hung verdict in the recently concluded civic polls with five councillors of both the Congress and the Trinamool Congress getting elected in a 12 ward civic body. After the murder of the Congress councillor the strength of the Congress dropped to four and the Trinamool Congress with the support of an independent formed the board on Tuesday. Kolkata suicide prevention helpline : 2463 7401/2463 7432



Our code of editorial values