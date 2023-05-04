Calcutta High Court stays move to take part of Amartya Sen’s Shantiniketan land

May 04, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 03:50 pm IST - Kolkata

Calcutta High Court on May 4 gave an interim stay against a move by Visva Bharati to take away a part of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen’s property — Pratichi — at Shantiniketan.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking relief as the university had passed an order directing the petitioner to vacate 0.13 acres (5,500 sq ft) of land at his ancestral Santiniketan residence by May 6, even as an appeal for a stay on possible eviction was fixed for hearing on May 15, 2023 at a court in Suri in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

The Central varsity, which claimed that the land is under the “illegal occupation” of Mr. Sen, had said that it would evict the economist if he failed to vacate it within the deadline.

The matter was heard by a bench of Justice Bibhas Ranjan De at the High Court.

It gave an interim stay in the matter till it is heard before a lower court in Birbhum district.

In his petition, the economist argued that in October 1943, the then Visva-Bharati general secretary Rathindranath Tagore had given 1.38 acre of land for a lease of 99 years to his father Ashutosh Sen, who later built ‘Pratichi’.

Mr. Sen had earlier moved a court in Suri against the eviction notice, but the court set May 15 as the date of hearing, well after the university’s deadline to vacate the land.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked State Ministers to begin a sit-in demonstration outside Mr. Sen's house to protest against the eviction order.

Ms. Banerjee asked MSME Minister Chandranath Sinha, the local MLA, to lead the protest, which will be joined by Education Minister Bratya Basu and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim.

She asked them not to move from the spot even if the varsity sends bulldozers to take possession of the land.

Responding to it, a Visva-Bharati official said there was no question of "demolition or bulldozing".

"What and why will we demolish? Firstly there is nothing to be demolished on the encroached part of the land. It is vacant and there are some small and big trees only," he said.

"Pratichi — the ancestral house of Amartya Sen along with the entire land is the property of Visva-Bharati. After the end of the residual period of the lease, the entire property will return to the university’s possession. Why should we cause harm to our own property?" he added.

Visva-Bharati had sent the eviction notice to Mr. Sen on April 19, asking him to vacate 13 decimal of the 1.38 acres land of his residence within May 6.

The university has been claiming that Mr. Sen is in possession of 1.38 acre of land on the Santiniketan campus, which is in excess of his legal entitlement of 1.25 acre.

Set up in 1921 by Rabindranath Tagore, Visva-Bharati is West Bengal's only Central university, and the Prime Minister is its chancellor.