Kolkata

Calcutta High Court grants interim bail to 2 Ministers, others in Narada case

Police personnel guard at the Calcutta High Court, during a hearing on the Narada scam case, in Kolkata,Wednesday, May 19,2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday granted interim bail to four arrested leaders, including two Ministers, in the Narada case.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Calcutta High Court Rajesh Bindal, Justices I.P. Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Arjit Banerjee granted bail to the four on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh.

The Bench also said the four should give an undertaking that they will not speak to the media about the case.

Also Read
A view of the Calcutta High Court in Kolkata. File

Narada case: Calcutta HC judge objects to listing of transfer plea as writ petition

 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 17 arrested four leaders, including two State government Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former Minister Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada case.

The four were granted bail by a Special CBI Court the very same day, but it was stayed by a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court.

The court later placed the leaders under house arrest and constituted a larger five-judge Bench judge to hear the case.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2021 1:30:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/calcutta-high-court-grants-interim-bail-to-2-ministers-others-in-narada-case/article34664825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY