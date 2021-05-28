Calcutta High Court grants interim bail to 2 Ministers, others in Narada case

They have been told not to talk to the media

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday granted interim bail to four arrested leaders, including two Ministers, in the Narada case.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Calcutta High Court Rajesh Bindal, Justices I.P. Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Arjit Banerjee granted bail to the four on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh.

The Bench also said the four should give an undertaking that they will not speak to the media about the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 17 arrested four leaders, including two State government Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former Minister Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada case.

The four were granted bail by a Special CBI Court the very same day, but it was stayed by a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court.

The court later placed the leaders under house arrest and constituted a larger five-judge Bench judge to hear the case.