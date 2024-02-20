GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Calcutta HC Division Bench allows Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali

Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabs by some ruling TMC leaders

February 20, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on February 20 allowed Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali village, which has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabs by some ruling TMC leaders.

The Division Bench presided by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam refused to interfere with a single Bench order that allowed Mr. Adhikari and another BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali on February 20.

The West Bengal Government moved an appeal before the Division Bench challenging February 19th’s order of Justice Kausik Chanda.

The Division Bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the BJP leader to ensure that none of the supporters or people belonging to the party accompany them, except security personnel, who have been deployed for them.

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.