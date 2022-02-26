Cabinet decision must to change House timing, says West Bengal Governor

State Cabinet likely to meet on February 28 to make fresh recommendation

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said a decision of the State Cabinet was “essential” for him to consider changing the timing of the Assembly session from 2 a.m. as of now to 2 p.m. on March 7.

A controversy has erupted after a typing error surfaced on the Cabinet’s recommendation to Raj Bhavan urging the Governor to convene the Assembly on March 7 at 2 a.m. instead of 2 p.m.. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called the Governor pointing out that it was a typographical error and he should convene the House at 2 p.m.

Highlighting his stand on social media, the Governor said that “Governor acts only on Cabinet recommendation and none can be ‘face’ or ‘representative’ of the Cabinet” and declined the Chief Secretary’s request to accept the change of timing.

“For change in the time of assembly session from 2AM to 2PM on March 07, the Cabinet is required to send such recommendation and recall its earlier decision. Issue will be addressed with promptitude once there is such recommendation of the cabinet,” Mr. Dhankhar tweeted.

Budget on agenda

Sources said the West Bengal Cabinet is likely to meet on February 28 and make a fresh recommendation to the Governor on convening the Assembly at 2 p.m. on March 7 . The budget for the West Bengal government for 2022-23 is likely to be tabled in the upcoming session that will resume with the Governor’s address to the House.

Over the past few months, the relations between the State government and Raj Bhavan have been far from cordial with differences often coming to the fore.

The Governor had earlier rejected a note by the State government to convene the House on the ground that it did not have the approval of the State Cabinet. This was followed by the recommendation by the State Cabinet urging him to convene the House at 2 a.m. on March 7.