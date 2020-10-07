Kolkata

Cabinet approves revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor project

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor project for Kolkata city and surrounding urban areas, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Estimated completion cost of the project is ₹8,575 crore and the target date of completion is December, 2021. The total route length of the project is 16.6km consisting of 12 stations, Mr. Goyal said, briefing reporters on the Cabinet decision.

The project will ease traffic congestion, enhance urban connectivity and provide a cleaner mobility solution to lakhs of everyday commuters, an official spokesperson tweeted.

