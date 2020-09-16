BJP leaders allege scam in various purchases

The Saharanpur BJP secretary on Tuesday accused the district administration of irregularities in the purchase of benches for the Nyay Panchayat Sansadhan Kendra.
In a letter addressed to the Division Commissioner, Pankaj Tyagi alleged that the Basic Education department had not taken any quotation nor was any tender floated for the purchase of wooden benches for the resource centres. He said the department paid ₹80,000 for 10 benches in each centre when the market price is not more than ₹20,000 per centre.
“Prima facie there is a scam of at least ₹60,000 per centre. There are 100 such centres in the district. So, one can calculate the size of the scam,” Mr. Tyagi told The Hindu.
Earlier this week, senior BJP leader Ram Pal Singh Pundhir, party’s co-coordinator of Cooperatives unit, had written to the Chief Minister that there were serious irregularities in the purchase of COVID and sanitation workers’ kits.
Mr. Tyagi and Mr. Pundhir said such incidents would tarnish the corruption-free image of the government.
The Divisional Commissioner said a committee has been formed to look into the matter.
