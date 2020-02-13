BJD member attempts to take her life over son’s arrest

A 40-year-old woman member of the Biju Janata Dal allegedly attempted to take her life by immolating herself in front the Berhampur Superintendent of Police’s office on Wednesday afternoon.

The critically injured woman was rushed to SCB medical college hospital in Cuttack.

According to sources, the woman allegedly took the step to protest against the arrest of her son in a case of group clash on January 28.

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said the woman had come to his office while he was out. According to police sources, the youth had a criminal record.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.