Kolkata

BJD member attempts to take her life over son’s arrest

more-in

The woman claims the youth was nabbed on false charges

A 40-year-old woman member of the Biju Janata Dal allegedly attempted to take her life by immolating herself in front the Berhampur Superintendent of Police’s office on Wednesday afternoon.

The critically injured woman was rushed to SCB medical college hospital in Cuttack.

According to sources, the woman allegedly took the step to protest against the arrest of her son in a case of group clash on January 28.

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said the woman had come to his office while he was out. According to police sources, the youth had a criminal record.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kolkata
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 12:18:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/bjd-member-attempts-to-take-her-life-over-sons-arrest/article30804404.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY