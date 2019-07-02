Bengal’s State-run hospitals may offer paid services: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday proposed that State-run hospitals, both in Kolkata and in the districts, offer payable facilities.

‘MPs, MLAs can pay’

“For instance, our MPs and MLAs also seek services in the State-run hospitals, but they can pay. There are others who can pay and can go to nursing homes. We are making provisions for 150 rooms at the Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital; similar provisions can be made at all other hospitals,” she said.

Inaugurating a Trauma Care Centre at SSKM Hospital, she said that 75% of funds generated from the paid services will go towards development of the hospital and 25% to the doctors.

The proposal to offer paid services at State-run hospitals has raised questions in medical circles as to how doctors, who are coping with the huge burden of patients, will also offer paid services. Ms. Banerjee said there was a shortage of 8,000 doctors in the State.

Special honour

The State government, which in June had to deal with massive protests by doctors that crippled medical services for almost a week, announced Bishista Chikitsa Samman for reputed doctors of the State.

Nineteen doctors of State-run hospitals and 11 from private health facilities were given the award. Nine doctors were given lifetime awards.