Bengal panchayat polls | SC to hear plea against HC order directing deployment of Central forces tomorrow

June 19, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The Vacation Bench of the Supreme Court agreed to urgently hear on June 20 a plea by the West Bengal State Election Commission and State Government challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court directing the SEC to requisition and deploy Central forces across West Bengal for the panchayat elections.

The matter was mentioned on Monday before the Bench of Justices Surya Kant and M.M. Sundresh by senior advocate Meenakshi Arora who sought an urgent hearing.

Ms. Arora, who was appearing for the SEC, told the appeal against the order was filed on Friday last but was not taken up.

The high court on June 15 had directed the SEC to requisition and deploy Central forces across West Bengal for the panchayat elections within 48 hours.

The court had noted that no appreciable steps have been taken ever since an order was passed by it on June 13 to deploy Central forces in sensitive areas for the poll process.

The high court had directed the SEC to requisition the deployment of Central forces for all the districts in the State which were rocked by violence over filing of nominations for the July 8 panchayat elections.

Opposition leaders, including BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, had petitioned the court for the deployment of Central forces for ensuring peaceful elections, stating the State had witnessed large-scale violence during the municipal elections in 2022 and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections in 2021.

They had also prayed for an extension of the last date of nomination claiming that the time given was not adequate. The court had left it to the SEC to consider the prayer.

(With PTI inputs)