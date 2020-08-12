Bajwa accuses Punjab DGP of ‘partiality in duty’

Chief Minister comes out in defence of the police chief

Days after the Punjab government withdrew his State police security, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday accused Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta of ‘partiality in discharge of his duty’.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh came to the latter’s defence, saying Mr. Bajwa’s personal attack on the DGP was not only misplaced but also against the culture and ethos of the Congress.

Asking Mr. Bajwa to write to him (as the Chief Minister and the Home Minister) or to the party high command in Delhi if he had any grudge or complaint against the State government, Capt. Amarinder said, “It reflected the Rajya Sabha MP’s total frustration and desperation, and exposed his own shameless lies in the matter.”

Capt. Amarinder also made it clear that withdrawal of the State security to the Congress MP was his decision as the Home Minister, based on the intel inputs from the Punjab police.

“If he (Bajwa) does not have confidence in me or my government, why has he not approached the party high command? Does he have no faith even in them,” he asked.

Earlier, Mr. Bajwa in a letter to the DGP had alleged that it was due to political interference that his security provided by the Punjab police was withdrawn.