Alternative to Lakshman Jhula soon: Rawat

The Uttarakhand government has decided to build a bridge across the Ganga in Rishikesh as an alternative to the iconic Lakshman Jhula which was closed due to safety reasons, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Saturday.

Dilapidated condition

The bridge was in a dilapidated condition and not capable of sustaining the load of traffic, Mr. Rawat said, adding that its closure was the only option left.

Keeping the bridge open to traffic could have been risky, especially in view of the upcoming Kanwar mela during which thousands of devotees cross it daily, he said.

The bridge was closed on Friday on the recommendation of a team of experts from IIT-Roorkee. They had recommended immediate closure of the bridge to all traffic and pedestrian movement.

“A decision has been taken to construct a bridge over the Ganga in Rishikesh soon as an alternative to Lakshman Jhula,” Mr. Rawat said.

The opinion of experts will be taken on how to preserve the Lakshman Jhula as a cultural heritage site, he said.

Built in 1923 over the Ganga, Lakshman Jhula is located 5 km northeast of the town and connects the two villages of Tapovan in Tehri district on the western bank of the river and Jonk in Pauri district.

One of the main attractions for tourists and devotees coming to Rishikesh, the pedestrian bridge has also been used by two-wheelers.

It was named after Hindu mythological character Lakshman as it stands where he is said to have crossed the river with the help of jute ropes.