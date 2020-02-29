Aligarh limps to normalcy with peaceful Friday

Friday passed off peacefully in Aligarh, after one person was hit by a bullet and several others were injured during clashes between anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters and police last Sunday. However, Internet services remained suspended.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muni Raj G. told The Hindu that a Special Investigation Team has been constituted to look into the February 23 violence. “All 12 FIRs registered in different police stations in the city, including the firing incident in the Kotwali area near Jama Masjid, will be investigated by the SIT,” he said, adding CCTV footage is being looked into. “A ballistic team will soon come up with the details of the gunshot injury,” he said.

Two protests on

Two anti-CAA protests are currently on in Aligarh. “One in the Shahjamal area has been allowed by the district administration but the one in Jeevangarh area near Anoopshahr road is illegal as it is blocking the Bulandshahr road. We are in talks with the protesters,” the SSP said.

Six AMU students have also been mentioned in the FIR for instigating the protesters. “Our local intelligence has confirmed the involvement of some AMU students. I will write a formal letter to the university on Saturday,” he said.